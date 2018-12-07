Three held for misbehaving with traffic policemen in Pune

Three men were arrested on Wednesday for misbehaving with traffic police officials.

In the first incident two men arrested have been identified asAkash Nandu Falke, 24, a resident of Balajinagar in Dhakawadi; and Ganesh Anil Jagtap, 18, a resident of Bhilarewadi in Katraj. Falke and Jagtap were arrested by Sahkarnagar police.

Falke and Jagtap were booked under Sections353, 34, 504, 506(a) of IPC for verbally abusing and threatening police constable Ashwini Jaujal of Bharti Vidyapeeth traffic division, when she stopped the two motor-bike-borne men.

In the second case, Chirag Rajendra Satav, 27, a resident of Wagholi, who was arrested by the Mundhwa police on Monday, was sent to judicial custody in Yerawada central jail on Wednesday, for verbally abusing a traffic policeman at Mundhwa chowk.

According to police, Satav took a sharp turn in his car disrupting traffic at Mundhwa junction. Police havaldar Raju Narayan Nikam, 45, of Hadapsar traffic division, signalled him to stop. That's when Satav and a co-passenger of his car got down and started verbally abusing and pushing the havaldar.

A case under Section 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Setion 179 of Motor Vehicle Act (MVA), was registered against Satav at Mundhwa police station.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 16:27 IST