3 held in Pune for running betting syndicate during India-West Indies cricket match

The anti-extortion cell of Pune crime branch arrested three persons for allegedly running a betting syndicate for the India-West Indies cricket match recently.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Kanhayyalal Jaju (49), Imran Qadri (29) and Sagar Mane (21).

According to the police, the accused were taking bets at the time of the raid. The police have recovered 11 mobile handsets, other instruments of communication, cash estimated to be worth Rs 1.15 lakh and a television set from the spot.

Additional commissioner (crime ) Ashok Morale said, “The betting syndicate took money from the victims and cheated them. The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Gambling Act. Investigation is on to find whether more are involved in the case.”

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 16:39 IST