Three in police custody over MBA graduate’s murder

pune Updated: Dec 05, 2019 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Three people have been remanded to police custody by a local court in the murder case of a 26-year-old MBA graduate on Thursday.

The three have been identified as Piyush Nitin Sancheti, 34, a resident of Sriram Apartment in Sahkarnagar; Vasantkumar Prabhakar Gauda, 31, a resident of Bengaluru and Sonal Sunil Sadre, 29, a resident of Manas Lake Society, Ambegaon Budrukh and a native of Ahmednagar, according to the police.

While Sancheti and Gauda were arrested around midnight on Wednesday, Sadre was arrested on Thursday morning, said police.

They were produced in a local court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till December 10.

The deceased 26-year-old MBA graduate was identified as Tejasa Shamrao Payaal, a resident of Radhakrushna Apartment in Manik Baug area of Sinhagad road, said police.

According to police, Payaal was found dead in her bed on Monday by her mother who had returned to the house from Beed, with wounds around her neck and body. A piece of clothing was seen hanging from the ceiling fan and a plastic stool was found next to her feet.

After an initial accidental death report, a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered at Sinhgad road police station on Tuesday.

