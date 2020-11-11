e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Three killed in separate road accidents in Pune

Three killed in separate road accidents in Pune

Victims include two motorcyclists and a truck driver; a case under IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been lodged against the truck driver

pune Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:05 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck grazed his bike at Manjri Budruk.
A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck grazed his bike at Manjri Budruk. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
         

A 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding truck grazed his bike at Manjri Budruk. The deceased has been identified as Anil Ramprasad Rajbhar of Deepaknagar in Gopalkatti area of Manjri. The truck driver fled the spot. A case under IPC and Motor Vehicle (MV) Act has been lodged against the truck driver. Assistant police inspector Manoj Patil is investigating the case. Complaint was lodged by Suraj Dodimise (28) of Gadital in Hadapsar.

Shrikant Nivrutti Pawar (43) of Ambegaon Budruk died after his bike was knocked down by a speeding bus near Navale bridge on the Katraj-Dehu road bypass on Monday evening. According to the police, the luxury bus driver identified as Amresh Manohar Gunjte (30) of Bidar, Karnataka lost control over the wheels and mowed down the biker leading to his death. Gunjte has been arrested under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A truck driver was killed after his vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the Katraj-Dehu road bypass at Sutarwadi. According to Bharati Vidyapeeth police, the driver lost control over the wheels leading to the accident with the stationary truck. The deceased is a resident of Bhum- Paranda in Osmanabad district. A case related to rash and negligent driving has been lodged.

top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
BJP scores big in Gwalior-Chambal, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh bypolls
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
‘Development our agenda but…’: BJP’s Amit Malviya on 2021 Bengal poll strategy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In