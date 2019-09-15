Three waiters arrested for stealing 22 high-end bicycles worth ₹1.65 lakh in Pune

pune

The Sangvi police on Saturday arrested three waiters of a restaurant in Chinchwad for stealing high-end bicycles. The police have recovered 22 bicycles worth ₹1.65 lakh from the trio.

The accused have been identified as Raja Sushil Roy (20), Mantosh Madhav Sarkar (26) and Sajal Mantu Biswas (26), all residents of West Bengal.

According to the police, on September 12, the police saw Roy with a bicycle near the police check post in Pimple Saudagar. The police found this suspicious and questioned Roy. Roy was evasive in his replies and was taken to the police station for further questioning. The police frisked Roy and found a plier from his possession. Roy revealed that he had stolen a bicycle with the help of two other people.

Four expensive bicycles were stolen from Sangvi and one each from Chinchwad and Dehu road. The rest were stolen from other parts of the city, said police officials.

A case under relevant sections has been filed against the accused at Sangvi police station.

