Toppers’ talk: Saurabh Pawar 3rd in all-India UPSC exam for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, shares tricks of the trade

Saurabh Shirish Pawar, 27, who stood third in the all-India merit list for the Union Public Service Commission Exam (UPSC) for Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2018, attribute his success to self-study done with teachers and friends.

Born in Vaduj of Satara district, Pawar pursued BSc in Geology from Ferguson College and completed Masters from Anna University Chennai in Applied Geology, winning the university gold medal and best outgoing student award.

Saurabh said, “I studied 18-20 topics under Earth Sciences, including Petrology, Mineralogy, Geophysics, Palaeontology, Fuel Geology, Stratigraphy and Structural Geology. I did not join any coaching classes. My study methods included making micro notes, solving previous question papers, use of diagrams and pictorial formats. I devoted four hours every day for a year in preparation for the exams.”

The other rules that he followed was not using mobile phone while studying, focussing on understanding concepts rather than mugging up, practicing writing answers and making it presentable using innovative ways.

The UPSC exam helps in appointing geoscientists who work in the field of mineral deposits, energy resources, aquifers for exploration, preservation, management of resources of the nation. Those who get selected in the exams are appointed as geoscientists, hydro geologists, geophysicist, and geochemists. These scientists are appointed as class one officers in Geological Survey of India, Central Ground Water Board etc.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 16:38 IST