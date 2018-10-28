Pune traffic police collect Rs 76 lakh in fines in special 7-day drive

In order to ensure strict compliance of traffic rules under the ‘no traffic violation zone’, the Pune traffic police collected ₹76,48,800 as a fine from 32,515 traffic violation cases in seven days.

Pune city traffic police had identified 100 ‘no traffic violation zones’ in city on October 19, and the traffic police in association with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) started taking strict action against traffic rule violators.

Following the directives of the commissionerate, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Tejaswi Satpute and her team under the Motor Vehicles Act fined 14,702 vehicles, caught and fined 17,706 violators through CCTV cameras and registered 108 cases under the Pune municipal corporation encroachment Act. Along with this, the traffic police also registered 146 cases under the Indian penal code 279 (rash driving).

Satpute said, “In seven days, we collected ₹76.48 lakh under this special drive.Traffic police will keep a watch on traffic violators through 300 CCTV cameras and appeal to all residents to follow traffic rules.”

Traffic cops now have body cams to record your spat with them

On Saturday, officials from the Pune city traffic department started wearing body cameras (as seen in the picture).

These cameras can record their interactions with residents during arguments with the officials, creating a higher level of transparency and will help record those interactions as evidence.

In a press release, the Pune city traffic department stated that to avoid fights between cops and residents, it had decided to use body cameras.

Recording incidents in such cameras would be useful as evidence in such cases.

The deployment of the body cameras was announced by the traffic police department earlier this week.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 15:55 IST