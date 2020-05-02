Training without apparatus difficult for gymnasts during lockdown, says Makarand Joshi, secretary, MAGA

pune

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:35 IST

Gymnasts are having a tough time due to the lockdown as training at home without apparatus is difficult, says Makarand Joshi, secretary, Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association (MAGA).

“Training without apparatus especially in sports like gymnastics is difficult. Our gymnasts are performing few drills with the help of bed, chair, pillow and hanging bars along with other physical exercises,” said Joshi who is also in the technical committee of Asian Gymnastics Union for Aerobic Gymnastics till 2022.

After the lockdown was announced MAGA came up with a plan and advised coaches to start making fitness videos and share it with the players.

“ Most of the coaches are making videos own their own while we have told them to learn new tricks from the senior coaches and also teach same to the gymnasts,” said Joshi.

Currently, MAGA is conducting online coaching courses in which coaches of Sports Authority of India (SAI) and few foreign coaches are giving lessons to the coaches.

“Every day from 12 noon to 1pm, one session is conducted – it is helping our coaches learn advance drills in gymnastics. It is a good opportunity for the beginners,” added Joshi.

Injuries are very severe in gymnastics and it needs proper care to heal to create awareness among the gymnasts about the same, Joshi has created an informative lecture on injuries and uploaded it on social media. The video reflects on how one needs to take care of themselves during the lockdown.

“The purpose of sharing this video was to make athletes aware of how self-care is important for recovering from injuries,” said Joshi.

Helping the needy

As soon as the lockdown was announced, MAGA had started arranging funds as they wanted to help the needy. The association has also donated Rs 75,000 towards PM Cares Fund and Rs 50,000 towards the chief minister’s relief fund.

“Spreading awareness and providing helping hand to needy was our first priority as there are many people in our country who are severely impacted due to this pandemic,” said Joshi.

Expecting October start

Normally gymnastic season starts in August but this time, the association is expecting a delayed start to the season.

“I hope practice in artistic individual events start early, but other events generally in aerobic and acrobatic gymnastics will take time to start since we cannot maintain social distancing in these events,” said Joshi.

“We are not planning any schedule for the new season right now and we will wait for government directions. I hope the season will start in October,” added Joshi.