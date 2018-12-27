Trains going towards Nagpur will save travel time, as Pune railway division completes land acquisition near Daund

From March 2019, passengers travelling to Nagpur and Kolkata, will be able to save 40 minutes on their travel journey. With Pune railway division completing the land acquisition process, the biggest hurdle in the construction of a chord line (bypass) near the Daund railway station has been eliminated.

Earlier, construction for the proposed 1.1 kilometer bypass could not be carried out as two of the 19 farmers had refused to part with their land near Daund, which is around 7 kilometers from Pune. With railways having completed the acquisition process, work in the matter has started and is expected to be completed in the next three months, according to Milind Deouskar, divisional railway manager (DRM), Pune.

“We have acquired the land necessary for the chord line which will now speed up the trains going towards Solapur and Manmad,” said Deouskar. “There are 26 passenger trains which would earlier go all the way to Daundh station, halt for 40 minutes for the engine reversal and then head towards Manmad. After the bypass is completed, these trains will save the 40 min waiting time and reach the said destination faster by March 2019, a curve of 60 degrees chord line will be ready. This line is of 1.1 kilometres,” said Deouskar

According to officials, the cost of land acquisition was approximately ₹12.5 crore for the project worth ₹ 30 crores. The two farmers who had opposed the land acquisition are brothers.

This proposal was placed before the central government for approval three years ago but had been stalled due to land acquisition problems. Once the construction is done,trains going to Nagpur or Kolkata will not pass through Daund station and will, instead take the bypass. This will save the travel time by almost 45 minutes.

First Published: Dec 27, 2018 16:31 IST