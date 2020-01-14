e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Pune News / Two groups of juveniles clash in Pimpri, then, vandalise eight vehicles

Two groups of juveniles clash in Pimpri, then, vandalise eight vehicles

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
At least 8 vehicles were vandalised after a group of juveniles went on a rampage in Sanjay Gandhinagar slum area of Pimpri on Monday night. Three autorickshaws, two cars and three bikes were damaged by the miscreants.

Police station incharge Shankar Babar said that a dispute broke out between two groups of minors who later clashed at 10pm. The youths were armed with iron rods and sticks and went around the area damaging cars, autorickshaws and motorbikes parked along the roadside.

The citizens panicked due to the violence by the groups, who later fled from the scene after the police arrived to defuse the situation.

The police are finding out more details about the incident from nearby close circuit television (CCTV) cameras which were inside the ration shops in the area, Babar said. Also, some video clips shot by the locals will be examined to trace the culprits.

Babar said that a special team will be formed to curb the vandal menace in the area.

Similar incidents of youth vandalising vehicles have been reported in the police commissionerate recently. It may be recalled that the first police commissioner of PCMC, RK Padmanabhan had said that vehicle vandalism by newly-emerging gangs and street crimes were some of the major challenges before the police. He had stated that law and order structure was crumbling due to increasing participation of juveniles, emboldened criminals and zero fear of police in the hearts of the offenders.

The areas that have witnessed maximum number of such crimes are Kharalwadi, Mohannagar, Rahatni, Thergaon, Nehrunagar, Vithalnagar and Wakad.

