Two killed, five injured in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

Two people were killed and at least six were injured in two accidents on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Monday morning. While one accident, that took place at 5 am, claimed two lives and injured five near Kamshet; the other, that took place at 7.30 am near the Kamshet tunnel, left at least one man injured, according to the police.

The two deceased have been identified as Ismail Umer Shaikh, 74, and Javed Ismail Shaikh, 5, both residents of LG colony, Vinoba Bhave nagar, Kurla west, Mumbai. The injured have been identified as Masud Abdul Satar, 38; Akhtari Javed Shaikh, 34; Sulaiman Abdul Sattar, 45; Insira Javed Shaikh, 6; and Snia Javed Shaikh, 4.

The injured and deceased are all part of the same family, police said.

“They were travelling in a Mahindra TUV towards Mumbai when the incident happened at 5 am. The car rammed into a stationary goods carrier, used to carry poultry.The driver says the vehicle was faulty and that is why he stopped, but he had put up no signs, no indicators and it was dark,” said constable S Darekar of Kamshet police station.

The Mahindra TUV is registered to Janhavi tours and travels, Thane.In the second incident, an Indica met with an accident near the Kamshet tunnel. A private ambulance was called in to take the driver of that car to the nearest hospital, according to officials at the Ideal road builders (IRB) control room, that monitors that section of the expressway.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:18 IST