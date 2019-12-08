Two men arrested for robbery at gold firm in Pune

pune

Two men, accused of robbery at a gold loan company in Chandannagar, were arrested by the Pune police on Friday.

The arrested men have been identified as Deepak Vilas Jadhav, 32, a resident of Jubilation Building in Wagholi and Sunny Keval Kumar, 29, a resident of Lonar colony.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the accused are the same two people seen entering the office in the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the heist. The police are currently on the lookout for other suspects in the case.

Jadhav was found by the Pune police in Wagholi a day after the crime was committed. Upon interrogation, he told the police that he had three other partners who helped him in the crime.

A team of seven officials lead by assistant police inspector Gajanan Jadhav followed Kumar to Buldhana and took help of the local police to arrest him, according to a statement from Pune police.

In a separate statement by the Aurangabad crime branch, officials of Aurangabad police crime branch found Kumar at a bus stop in Aurangabad city.

A total of 12 kilogrammes gold worth Rs 4.2 crore was found to have been stolen after an audit was conducted to ascertain the total worth.

The police recovered 8.6kg gold and a Maruti Swift car from the two arrested. The total worth of the recovered goods was estimated to be Rs 3 crore by the police.

A case under Sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chandannagar police station.