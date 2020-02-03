Two fresh suspected cases in isolation in Pune and Miraj; 6 under scanner for Coronavirus symptoms

pune

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 21:49 IST

Two more patients suspected to be suffering from symptoms related to the novel Coronavirus (nCov) have been isolated at Pune and Miraj government hospitals.

Both patients showed symptoms such as cold, cough and fever post returning from a trip to China. A total of six suspected cases have been kept in isolation in government hospitals in the state.

The new suspected case from Pune is a 36-year-old male Indian national, who lived in Hong Kong. He is said to have arrived in the country on January 26. He displayed symptoms of cold, cough, sore throat and fever.

As per information released by the state health department, since January 18, 104 passengers from Maharashtra have travelled to the country from the coronavirus-affected areas in China. Out of these, 21 showed symptoms of cold, cough and fever and were isolated for the same. Out of these, the National Institute for Virology (NIV) reported test samples of 18 people as negative, results for the remaining are awaited and the new admissions samples will be sent soon.

Out of those who were isolated, 15 have been discharged, while one admitted at Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, four at Pune’s Naidu hospital and one at Miraj government hospital are under observation.

As of February 2, 8,878 passengers have been screened for novel Coronavirus infection by 10 medical officers and 15 health workers at the Mumbai international airport. The latest government circular states that any passenger who has travelled to affected areas will be kept under supervision for 14 days which was earlier 28 days and if during this period passengers show symptoms of infection, then, he or she will be isolated for further treatment.