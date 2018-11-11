Two persons held for attempted murder of shopkeeper over extortion in Pune

Two men were arrested for attempted murder of a shopkeeper in Katraj on Friday evening. The two, along with few unidentified others, were extorting 'hafta' (protection money) from shopkeepers in Rangasheth chowk in Katraj.

The two were identified as Umesh Baban Waghchaure, 23, and Sagar Shashirao Rasal, 21, both residents of Rangasheth chowk in Ambegaon khurd area of Katraj.

"The two were remanded to police custody till November. A lot of people, including a tanker truck driver Khemchand, have sustained injuries. We had also apprehended a minor (17-year-old) who was later handed over to his father," said police sub inspector BH Ahiwale of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

Waghchure and Rasal entered shops near Amir chicken center in Katraj around 6:30 pm on Friday with sickles, bamboos and rocks. The group of men started yelling expletives at people in the area before forcing multiple shopkeepers to pay them ₹ 3,000. The men then hurled stones at a tanker truck and damaged its glass with a rod.

The group then targeted a shopkeeper identified as Tishar Chauthve and his brother Nilesh Chauthve for not shutting their shop like the others in the area. In his complaint Tushar said that they were asked to shut their shops. According to the complaint Waghchaure tried to assault the Tushar with a sickle, he ducked. As a result, Waghchaure injured himself on his head.

A case under Sections 307, 378, 324, 336, 427, 143, 147, 148, 149 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3) along with Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 7(1) of Criminal Amendment Act was registered against multiple people at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:57 IST