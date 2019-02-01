Two Pune colleges to receive Rs 5 cr under HRD scheme

Two colleges in Pune have been sanctioned infrastructure grants of Rs 5 crore by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), the centrally-sponsored scheme by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

With an aim of enhancing the quality and excellence in the select autonomous college, out of the total of 25 colleges from across the country, Sir Parashuram College (SP) and Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC) from the city have been selected from Pune by the MHRD under the RUSA.

RUSA is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), launched in 2013 aims at providing strategic funding to eligible state higher educational institutions.

Expressing gratitude towards the HRD, Dr. Dilip Seth, Prinicipal SP College said, “We are fortunate to have been a part of the select 25 institutions of higher education all over the country that will receive financial assistance under the RUSA scheme.”

According to Seth, these grants will be primarily used for the renovation and up gradation of existing infrastructure, developing an eco-friendly campus and enhancing research facilities.”

This financial assistance also includes a grant of Rs 50 lakh to set up an Entrepreneurship cell and skill hub in the college, he said.

In a statement issued by the Symbiosis, it stated, “We are grateful to the MHRD for selecting the Symbiosis College under the RUSA scheme. We have an established Entrepreneurship Development Cell which be further strengthened under this particular project by MHRD.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying foundation stone of the chosen projects under RUSA at Srinagar on February 3, the digital launch of which will be carried out in both SP college and Symbiosis at 3 pm in the respective campuses.

