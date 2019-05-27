Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Two Pune residents dead as truck crashes into SUV in Ahmednagar

The incident took place near Shani Shingnapur phata in Rahuri, Ahmednagar, on Sunday

pune Updated: May 27, 2019 14:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
The accident took place at Shani Shingnapur phata in Rahuri, Ahmednagar, at 3:30 pm and traffic was affected for half an hour.(HT/PHOTO)

Two persons were killed and six critically injured when a truck crashed into a sports utility vehicle (Bolero- MH 12 RK 6951) near Shani Shingnapur phata in Rahuri, Ahmednagar, on Sunday.

Rahuri police station incharge Hanumant Gade said that the accident took place at 3.30 pm. “The SUV was crossing the road when the truck crashed into it. Two are dead and six others were critically injured during the accident. Locals called an ambulance and the injured have been admitted to the intensive care unit of the Ahmednagar government hospital,” he said.

According to Gade, the inmates of the SUV are from Pune, but their identities could not confirmed till late in the evening. “We are still searching for their relatives and identities,” he said. A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged.

Traffic had come to standstill for half an hour and the local traffic officials rushed to the clear the bottleneck. A panchnama will be performed late in the evening.

First Published: May 27, 2019 14:12 IST

