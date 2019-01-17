Two workers killed on Ritz Carlton construction site in Pune

Two workers were killed in an accident on a construction site of The Ritz Carlton hotel, next to Business Bay, located near Boat Club road on Wednesday morning.

The two workers were identified as Govind Mithai Lal Prajapati, 22, a native of Uttar Pradesh and Lakshman Ramratan Durve, 26, a native of Chhattisgarh, according to the police.

The workers were trying to lift black granite tiles which toppled onto them, as per the first information received by the police. The incident happened on the eighth floor of the under construction hotel at 10:30am.

The Yerawada police rushed to the spot and took the two to the nearest hospital. However, the two were declared dead on arrival. The two were living in a labour camp near Brahma Sun City in Wadgaonsheri.

“We have registered a case in the matter,” said senior police inspector Dinkar Mohite of Yerawada police station.

Two people, including a man identified as Arvind Chauhan, owner of a realty company, and the site supervisor, were booked for causing death of the two workers due to negligence.

While Chauhan’s company had taken up the contract of fixing the tiles on the floors and walls of the luxury hotel, the project belongs to Panchshil Realtors.Business Bay is also a project by Panchshil Realty, who identify themselves as luxury real estate developers.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the two at Yerawada police station.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:50 IST