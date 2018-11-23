Uddhav visits Shivaji’s birthplace at Shivneri; carries earth for Ayodhya

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday visited Shivneri fort, birthplace of the warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji in Pune district, and symbolically took some earth to carry with him to Ayodhya on November 25.

The Sena chief has undertaken the visit to press for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Thackeray arrived at Shivneri fort in Junnar taluka on Thursday morning and collected some soil to take it with him to Ayodhya. “This is not just plain earth, but has the sentiments of Hindus. I am taking this from the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji to Ayodhya so that the work on the Ram temple begins soon,” said Thackeray.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Sabha MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil at Shivneri fort in Junnar on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Thackeray had announced his visit Ayodhya during the Sena’s Vijayadashmi rally at Shivaji Park, Mumbai last month, to press Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple. His visit to Shivneri is being seen as build up to the Ayodhya visit.

“I am going there to take darshan of Lord Ram. I will also ask the government how many more days they will need to build the Ram temple there,” he said at the fort during his 30 minutes visit.

Thackeray was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil and party leader Milind Narvekar. Nearly 1,000 Shiv Sainiks from Pune plan to leave for Ayodhya with him.

