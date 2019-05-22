Under- 13 Varroc Cup: Karche’s off-spin sets up win for Aryans

Defending a total of 117 runs, Aryans Cricket Academy rode high on the performance of Mrunal Karche to bowl out Pradhikaran Gymkhana for 96 runs, and secure a 21-run victory in the league match of the under-13 Varroc Cup at Vengsarkar Cricket Academy ground on Tuesday.

It was Karche’s left arm off-spin which did most of the damage to Pradhikaran Gymkhana as he scalped four wickets in 2.4 overs giving away 10 runs. Karche came to bowl in 14th over when Pradhikaran Gymkhana was 68 for five wickets. Karche made things worse for opponents as he took three wickets.

With 72 for 8, Pradhikaran tail enders added 24 runs before getting all out for 96 runs in 17.4 overs. Pradhikaran batsmen were themselves to blame as they were 52 for 2 in 9.5 overs, before the whole team collapsed.

Earlier, Aryans managed to put 117 runs on the board with the help of Mrigank Rawal 37 in 30 balls and Nitya Shah’s 37 in 30 balls. The duo added a 51run partnership for the fifth wicket in 41 balls. Before captain Rawal and Shah came to bat, Aryans were 34 for 4 in nine overs. Rawal was named man of the match for his all-round efforts , as he took one wicket and scored 37 runs.

Varroc score big win

In the second match of the day, Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy scored a 113-run victory over Club of Maharashtra. For Varroc, the tone of the match was set up by Yashwith Sai and Vaibhav Agam, as the duo scored 57 and 77 runs, respectively. Once the openers were out, Abhin Amitabh (46 in 32 balls) and Om Bhabad (26 in 17 balls) helped Varroc a the target of 217 runs in 23 overs.

In reply, Club of Maharashtra openers failed to give the team a quick start as Kunal Ambedare was run out after facing 18 balls without scoring a run.

Riddhesh Bhuruk was the only batsman who scored 59 runs in 43 balls while other batsman failed to score in two digits.

The team could only manage to score 104 runs in the allotted 23 overs. Sai was awarded man of the match award.

