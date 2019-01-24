US Kids Golf India tour: brother-sister duo from Pune clinch the titles

Vidish Kardbhajne, studying in Class 6 at The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Kalyaninagar clinched the US Kids Golf India tour title in under-11 boys’ category held at Poona Golf Course on Wednesday.

Kardbhajne who was playing on his home course played a consistent game and maintained the lead of four strokes over second position Shamit Dakhane. Kardbhajne played 10 over par (82) while, Dakhane played 14 over par (86).

“I used to come with my father and watch him play at the golf course while having sandwiches and cakes. Soon I also started playing the game,” said Kardbhajne who is playing golf since the last four years.

Kardbhajne trains under Aditya Kanitkar and practices golf five days a week.

Kardbhajne’s sister, Jia Kardbhajne studying in Class 1 at The Bishop’s Co-Ed School, Kalyaninagar had also clinched the title in the under-7 girls’ category.

In the boys 15-18 category, Tanmany Negi from the city played under par with a score of 71 to occupy the second position while Kanishka Lunkad secured the third position in the category.

Jia Kardbhajne. (HT/PHOTO)

Bhavesh Nirwan topped the under-9 boys’ category. Anshul Kabthiyal from New Delhi displayed some extremely good strokes to post a score of 1 under and win his category of Boys 13-14.

Suday Chaloo from Pune and Rakshik Basu from Kolkata were first and second runner up in the same category.

Young Aditya Khaitan and Prashant Agarwal from Kolkata and Udai Aditya Middha from New Delhi bagged the top three places respectively in the under-10 boys’ category after fighting out a tough battle.

Delhi girls Palakshi Sehrawat and Serena Khanna were tied with a score of 74 in the girls’ 10-11 years category.

The US Kids Golf India Tour will also carry ranking points, and with participation in a minimum of four events out of the eight, the junior golfers will be able to gain qualification for the US Kids World Championship, US Kids European Championships as well as US Kids Teen World Championship.

The penultimate and the last event will be played in Chandigarh and Classic Golf & Country Club in Delhi NCR.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:09 IST