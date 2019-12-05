Use tech to promote indigenous cattle breed, say experts

pune

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 19:10 IST

Conservation of indigenous cattle breed is important as India is home to a population of 192 million cattle, as per the 2019 livestock census report,” stated Dr VS Rao, visiting faculty at IISER.

He was speaking at a workshop titled ‘Indigenous Cattle Breeds Conservation’ which was organised by Baif at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, on Wednesday.

According to Dr Rao, the population of indigenous cattle breeds has decreased by six per cent. “The cattle population is managed by the economically weaker section of the society and there is a need to preserve them for the gene pool,” added Rao.

Dr Rao cited the example of Maharashtra Gene Bank Project which focusses on livestock diversity. He said that apart from traditional methods, there are various advanced genomic technologies that can be used for gene preservation.

Dr BK Joshi, former director, National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources; Dr Dhananjay Parkale, CEO, Maharashtra Livestock Development Board, Akola; Dr Nitin Markandey, associate dean, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Parbhani and cattle breeders from various parts of Maharashtra discussed the neglect of indigenous cattle breeds, restriction on grazing and lack of training for cattle rearers, at the workshop.

Chanda Nimbkar, faculty at Agricultural Research Institute, Phaltan, who was a part of the workshop panel, stated that indigenous livestock need to be conserved using in-situ (on site) conservation, which is possible, only if these animals are economically viable.

Nimbkar also called for repealing of the law banning cow slaughter. She said, “Export of the indigenous breeds must be made simpler through government intervention. We need to conserve the indigenous breed so as to ensure that the ownership does not change.”

Girish Sohani, president, Baif, said, “Breeding through phenotypes and application of genomic science must be used to improve productivity of indigenous breeds.”

Genome technology scientists from University of New England, Australia and The National Institute of Agricultural Research (INRA), France also attended the workshop.