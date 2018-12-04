VB Cup interschool football: JN Petit beat Loyala high school to clinch title

A sixth-minute goal from Tushar Verma sealed the deal for JN Petit technical high school as they defeated Loyola high school 1-0 in the under-14 category to clinch the VB Cup interschool football tournament title, played at Model Colony on Monday.

Verma got behind the ball and dismantled the defence of Loyola school to give his team an early lead. After scoring the maiden goal, the JN Petit boys played a safe game and emerged victorious.

Later, Aman Shaikh of JN Petit bagged the highest goal scorer award and Bajra Thatte of Loyola school was awarded the best goalkeeper in the group.

In the under-16 category, Loyola school beat hosts Vidya Bhavan school 1-0 to lift the title. Advait Shinde’s goal in the third minute of the game helped Loyola school take home the title.

Rishikesh Menkudale and Shreyas Jagtap of Vidya Bhavan emerged as the best goalkeeper and highest goal scorer of the tournament in the under-16 category. Jagtap scored two hat-tricks during the tourney.

Results: (Final)

Under-14: JN Petit technical high school: 1 (Tushar Verma, 6th) bt Loyola high school: 0;

Under-16: Loyola school: 1 (Advait Shinde, 3rd) bt Vidya Bhavan: 0

