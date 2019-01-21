Vegetable prices decline as demand reduces at Pune’s Market Yard

A reduce in demand from the consumers have affected the prices of vegetables as the rates saw a considerable decline on Sunday at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Pune. Prices of peas, brinjal, cucumber, cauliflower, cabbage and potato witnessed a declining trend on Sunday.

“As the festive season has ended, there is less demand for the vegetables, hence it will impact the prices of the vegetables. We are hoping that the demand will regularise from next week,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders and agents association, Pune.

The average wholesale price of green peas decreased from Rs 350 per 10 kilogrammes (kg) to Rs 160- 200 per 10 kg. Similarly, prices of brinjal decreased from Rs 300-400 per 10 kg to Rs 200-250 per 10 kg. Prices of cucumber and cauliflower reduced from Rs 150-200 per 10 kg and Rs 60-100 per 10 kg to Rs 120-160 per 10kg and Rs 40-80 per 10 kg respectively.

On Sunday, cabbage was sold at a decreased price compared to last week at Rs 60 - 80 per 10 kg to last week’s Rs 80 - 120 per 10 kg. The cost of potato also showed a similar trend and was sold at Rs 80-120 per 10 kg as compared to Rs 70 -Rs 140 per 10 kg last week.

Around 160 trucks of vegetables arrived at the APMC, Pune on Sunday, it included four tempos of cabbage from Madhya Pradesh, seven trucks of onion from Agra and Indore and 20 trucks of potatoes from Talegaon. Also, a total of four trucks of green chillies and peas arrived from the neighbouring districts.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:56 IST