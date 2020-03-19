Virtual classrooms, e-content portals make education the infectious disease breaching lockdowns in Pune

pune

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:42 IST

One thing that the Covid-19 (coronavirus) could not shut down, is the constant flow of education. Despite educational institutes being closed in Maharashtra, it has not stopped students from learning and faculty from teaching- all thanks to virtual classrooms and online e-content portals.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and several other colleges in the city have gone the tech-way to make sure that imparting of education is not hampered.

SPPU on Thursday started an online e-content portal which has more than 1,000 online educational videos, faculty lectures and powerpoint presentations (PPTs) for students.

“All the students of SPPU in city and across the state have been granted leave as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus. At the same time their education is important and hence, we have decided to start the online e-content portal by SPPU. A separate link of the portal has been provided on the SPPU website on which various undergraduate and postgraduate e-study content has been uploaded. We are working to uploading more e-content for which faculty of all the departments are working from home. We appeal to all students other than SPPU also to take advantage of this portal for their studies,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

Similarly, St Mira’s College for Girls has also started online virtual classroom lectures for their students. Most teachers across all streams of undergraduate courses like BCom, BA, BBA, BSc (Computer Science), BCA and postgraduate courses like MA and MCom are using virtual teaching platforms.

“In the times of social quarantine, we are happy to continue our teaching endeavours at St Mira’s College. The faculty has self-created e-learning content in the form of videos showing problem solutions, powerpoint presentations, shared links to support distance learning. The integration of Moodle Platform, Whatsapp and email facilities is helping the faculty to manage the curriculum delivery and testing for learning assessment. The instantaneous response was received in the form of solved problems shared by students posted on Whats app groups for assessment,” said college principal GH Gidwani.

Link

SPPU e-content portal link - Http://econtent.unipune.ac.in:8080/jspui