Wagholi approach roads in shambles in monsoon

The continuing failure of the civic authorities to construct more than 20 approach roads to housing societies in the eastern suburb of Wagholi is causing tremendous hardship to the residents with the onset of monsoon.

The road construction has been pending for the past decade even though the locality has grown rapidly during this period.

According to the Wagholi housing societies association (WHSA), the number of approach roads awaiting construction is much higher than 20. The pending works, however, have not been taken up on priority either by the Pune metropolitan regional development authority (PMRDA) nor the gram panchayat, say residents.

Wagholi’s lifeline Bakori road has become a picture of muddy water channel riddled with potholes filled with rain water, making it very difficult for the commuters to wade through the waterlogged approach road.

According to information gathered by the Wagholi housing societies association, the roads were sanctioned as per the development plan, but no efforts were taken by the administration to acquire the land and the issue was left pending for decades together.

Consequently, land owners in the locality have retained firm control over the road plots. Neither the local government representatives nor the elected representatives have been able to address the issue.

Yogesh Patil from Maple Woodz co-op housing society on Bakori road, Wagholi, said, “I would like to highlight the most critical issue of Wagholi and that is road. There is no approach road at all. The entire path from out home is covered with water and we cannot walk on these invisible roads in the rains,” he said.

Patil also highlighted the poor traffic management due to the absence of police personnel and signals. He pointed out that school children near Lexicon and BJS school at Bakori Phata face hazardous traffic due to speeding vehicles and absence of speed breakers on the highway.

Meanwhile, acute water scarcity in the area has forced the residents to purchase drinking water day in and day out, he said. Besides, the basic infrastructure has remained undeveloped due to absence of drainage line in the locality, he pointed out.

Sanjeev Kumar Patil, Wagholi housing societies association director, said the absence of streetlights and poor garbage management were adding to the problems.