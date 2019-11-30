e-paper
Waiter bludgeoned to death in Sahakarnagar

pune Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A man was found bludgeoned to death near a school in Sahakarnagar on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Bharti, 36, a resident of Hadapsar.

A passerby spotted his body near P and T colony, Gultekdi and informed the police. His body was then sent to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem, said police.

According to police, Bharti was a native of Uttarakhand and worked as a waiter at a local eatery in Hadapsar. There were injury marks on his face. The police are checking the nearest available close circuit television (CCTV) footage for more information.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sahkarnagar police station against unidentified assailants.

