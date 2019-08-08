Wanted in two murders, housekeeper arrested by Pune police

pune

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:42 IST

Pune police, on Thursday, nabbed a man who was wanted in two cases of murder.The man has been identified as Chinya alias Datt Nandlal Sharma, 30, a resident of Ramnagar, Bhopkhel ,according to Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune. He was remanded to three days in police custody by a local court.

Sharma was wanted in a case of murder registered against him in 2008 in Wadgaon Maval. He was also wanted in another case of murder in 2011 registered in Khadki. He is a co-accused in both the cases. The 30-year-old was found near Narangibaug area located along Boat Club road in Pune. A pistol, four live cartridges and domestic-made weapon has been found in his possession, said police.

"He does not have any history besides the two murder cases. His friends were involved in both the cases with him," said police inspector Gajanan Pawar of Unit-2 of Pune police crime branch. Sharma has studied till Class 10 and works as a housekeeper at a guest house of a private company in Aundh.

According to police, the arrest was made at 6:30pm by officials of Unit-2 of Pune police crime branch. The team was led by senior police inspector Ganjanan Pawar of Unit-2 crime branch. The crime branch officials received a tip-off about Sharma's presence in Boat Club road area. The police set a trap in the area and arrested him.

A case under Sections 3(25) ad 7(25) of Arms Act was registered against him at Koregaon Park police station on Thursday.

