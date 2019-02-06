Ward officers turn blind eye to footpath misuse in Pune by politicians

Ward officers in different localities have turned a blind eye to the blatant encroachment of footpaths by corporators and political activists, causing considerable inconvenience to pedestrians.

In at least four localities, billboards and hoardings have been placed across footpaths, thus blocking the walkway of the pedestrians. A hoarding was placed on the Dhole Patil road. When asked about it, ward officer Kishore Dalvi said he was unaware of its presence. “I do not know about this illegal hoarding, but we will immediately take strong action against it,” he said. Keeping his promise Dalvi had the hoarding removed. This is the third instance when this nuisance has been repeated on this footpath.

Republican Party of India (A) activists on Dhole Patil Road frequently put up large billboards across the footpath right opposite the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Dhole Patil Road ward office. This hoarding is left untouched by the ward office till the matter is raised by this newspaper.

The latest flex billboard on the footpath was about the ‘Ramai Mahotsav 2019’ with pictures of the RPI corporator Lata Rajguru and her supporters and other party leaders and activists. “Our hoarding will not inconvenience pedestrians. It has been put up to create awareness about social and cultural programmes organised during the ‘Ramai Mahotsav 2019’; there is nothing wrong with that. If you have any problem with the hoarding, you can contact my followers,” she said.

The footpath on the busy Aundh-Khadki road near HDFC Bank has a permanent billboard across the footpath, blocking the path of the pedestrians. It gives the details of the ‘public relations office’ of BJP Corporator Vijay Shewale from that area. The Aundh-Bopodi ward officers have clearly left this illegal billboard untouched, unmindful of the inconvenience caused to pedestrians.

“This billboard prevents access to the footpath and is a clear violation which is visible to everyone including civic officers. They are however, ignoring it,’’ said Vaishali Patil, a local resident.

While this billboard gives directions to BJP Corporator Vijay Shewale’s office, Shewale said, “I do not know who has put it up in such a way creating inconvenience to pedestrians. Let me check; but I assure you that we will remove it if it is causing inconvenience to the people.”

Sandeep Dhole-Kadam, ward officer from Aundh-Bopodi, said he was unaware about this illegal billboard. “I have to check whether it is legal or illegal. If it is found to be illegal we will take action against it,” he said.

Prashant Inamdar, convenor, Pedestrians First said it is not just politicians and their supporter who are abusing the sanctity and purpose of footpaths. “There are many such permanent sign boards erected by civic officers themselves without following proper guidelines,” he said.

He cited the case of Maha-Metro, which, he said had erected many unnecessary billboards by encroaching the public footpath on Karve Road.

If competent authorities like the PMC, Police, Maha-Metro and politicians don’t follow the rules, then whom should the common man approach?” he asked.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 14:36 IST