Water crisis: Pune Municipal Corporation acts against private pumps

The monsoon has reached Konkan. Pune’s water supply may not be enough to escape a severe water crisis before the rains reach the city.

Water scarcity is becoming acute with each passing day. Pune Municipal Corporation is (PMC) is now having to deal with a new problem - stealing of water.

To curb erratic water supply, the Pune civic body, on Wednesday, seized 23 water pumps from various housing societies in the city.

These pumps, according to the civic body, were being used to draw water from the PMC pipelines, resulting in weak supply to other locations.

The action is part of an ongoing drive that began since Monday.

PMC water department head V J Kulkarni says, “PMC has seized 23 electric pumps from various locations,” adding that the PMC plans to continue the action after the rains begin as well.

PMC is also acting against illegal water connections in the city. According to PMC estimates, there are 38,000 illegal water connections in the city.

Kulkarni said, “Water levels are down in Khadakwasla reservoir. PMC is taking necessary measures to save water. Rains are delayed this year. If it is delayed any more, it will be tough for the civic body to manage water supply for the city.”

As on Tuesday, the cumulative stock in four dams which provide water to the city — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Temghar and Varasgaon — stood at 2.70 TMC (thousand million cubic feet). Last year, during the same period, the water level in the four dams was 3.07 TMC.

According to officials, the irrigation department will have to release 0.58 TMC of water from existing water stock in Khadakwasla dam during the wari procession on June 26-27, to meet water demands of the warkaris (pilgrims). This may further aggregate the situation.

Kulkarni, however, insists the PMC is ready to provide enough water supply when the warkaris arrive in Pune.

to meet the demands of various areas, PMC has been supplying water through tankers. Officials said around 650 water tankers are being ferried every day in various areas. These tankers are being provided water from PMC’s six water filling stations.

