Water released from Khadkwasla, Panshet dams in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:41 IST

As the Khadakwasla and Panshet dams are 100 per cent full to its capacity the irrigation department released 20,000 cusecs of water on Friday. Warasgaon dam is 83 per cent full, while Temghar dam is 74 per cent full as on Friday.

As the water level in the Mula and Mutha rivers has increased the officials have alerted its regional ward offices and instructed them to take necessary precautions. Especially low lying areas like Warje, Shinhagad road, Vishrambag, Ghole road, Yerawada, Dhole Patil ward office areas are told to be alert.

Sanjay More, PMC public relation officer, said, “PMC control room has alerted all zonal commissioners and regional ward officers and instructed them to take proper measures. As rains will continue there is a possibility that more water will be released into the river.”

PMC has published the control room contacts where residents can call and give information related to the flood. Contact numbers are 020-25501269 and 020-25506800/1/2/3.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 16:39 IST