Water shortage crisis: Shiv Sena members gherao PCMC commissioner

pune Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:40 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
         

Shiv Sena members gheraoed the Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Saturday over the ongoing water shortage issues that industrial town is facing.

The Sena members threatened to resolve the water crisis on their own in the next eight days, if the civic administration fails to take effective steps.

Sena member of Parliament (MP) Shrirang Barne, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, senior corporator Sulbha Ubale and other Sena party members were present at Auto Cluster, Chinchwad.

Barne added, “PCMC started alternate day water supply on November 25 to sort out the water shortage issue, but on the contrary, the complaints were increased. In addition to it, the citizens are receiving contaminated water.”

Ubale said, “There was enough water in the dam providing water to us, but because of the mismanagement of the civic chief, the entire township is facing an acute water shortage. The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) started alternate day water supply, but the residents were not getting water in full force.”

Adhalrao Patil said, “The Pimpri-Chinchwad township has never experienced such water shortage even in the monsoon months. We are facing the problem because of the civic chief’s wrong decision.”

The Sena leaders presented a bottle of contaminated water to the PCMC commissioner.

Barne said, “Now, since the Shiv Sena is in power at the state, they will push for projects like the Pavana pipeline and Aandra-Bhama-Askhed dam to deal with the growing needs of water.”

Barne strongly criticised the PCMC commissioner as he failed to solve the water shortage issue and worked in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

