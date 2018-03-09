Will Kunal Kumar’s exit put Pune civic projects in limbo?

Kunal Kumar, commissioner at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has been transferred to the Central government on deputation at a time when he was the driving force behind several ambitious projects in the city.

The priority with which mega Pune projects got the nod is mostly down to Kumar’s leadership and effort according to city activists and leading lights.

Despite resistance from various quarters, Kumar pushed the local leadership to approve Pune as a smart city, the 24 x 7 water project, the optical fibre duct policy, riverfront development and cycle plan.

The past record, however, has shown that the priority of municipal administrations changes once a new municipal head takes charge.

Kumar served a long tenure as PMC commissioner, more than three years.

Civic activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “Kumar was like an activist in administration. Though all of his decisions were not much accepted by all political parties, it is his good nature to take the extra efforts for a getting nod for projects. There are doubts about whether his successor would have the same drive to execute the projects approved during Kumar’s tenure.”

Leader of house in PMC, Shrinath Bhimale said, “Ruling party is quite confident that the projects approved by general body will be executed properly.These projects have been approved by elected members and whoever may be commissioner, s/he will have to look after their execution as all are mega projects.”