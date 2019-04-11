Will work honestly and efficiently for society, says Nachiket Shelke, UPSC rank holder

April 5 was a great day for Nachiket Vishwanath Shelke from Pune as he got the 167th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2018 written examinations.

He comes from a small village Pimple Dhumal in Shirur Taluka and he did not attend any coaching class to crack the UPSC exam.

When asked about how he cracked the written examination and emerged with 167th rank, he said, “It was a dream come true for me when I got the results. I studied well and worked hard to achieve this goal of coming out in flying colours. My family, parents and friends have all supported me in this journey and now I am looking forward to working honestly for the society,” said 26-yearold Shelke who is an Electronics and Telecommunication engineer. He graduated from Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering.

Talking about his preparations for the examinations, he said, “After I completed my engineering degree, I got job offers from various companies, but I wanted a job which could give me satisfaction, cater to my passion, give me good remuneration, along with allowing me to do something for the benefit of the society.

“So, I decided to prepare for the Union Public Service Commission. My journey towards my goal began in 2015. This year was my second attempt. Everyday I used to study for atleast 8 hours. I was mainly focussed on reading the newspapers which has helped me a lot.”

Shelke said preparation for the UPSC exams has helped him evolve for the better.

“Earlier I was into a small world of friends and family, but through the preparation for the UPSC preparations I got a broader view about various important issues and how to work on it,”

Shelke has a younger brother who is a civil engineer. His mother and father, both are primary teachers at the Zilla Parishad schools.

When asked about his preference in the Union Public Service Commission, he said, “I may opt for Indian Police Service , will work honestly and efficiently for everyone. There are lakhs of students who start their preparation for the UPSC exams and end up becoming stressed. My suggestion for them would be to have a hobby as a stress buster. Having a circle of friends is absolutely important. Whenever we feel pressurised, it is important to relax. Going out for a walk with friends can do all the wonders.”

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:31 IST