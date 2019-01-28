Winter@Pune: minimum temperature forecast at 14 deg C

The city is currently witnessing chill weather in the day even as night temperatures have gone up marginally.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune has predicted that Pune will witness cloudy days for next two days till January 29.

According to IMD, daily maximum temperature in Pune will be between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature will remain between 14 and 11 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the day’s maximum temperature has dropped from 32.8 degrees Celsius on January 21 to 26.1 degrees Celsius on January 27.

According to Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, Pune, “This drop in maximum temperature is associated with approaching western disturbance. As it crosses Jammu and Kashmir area, it creates interaction between easterlies and westerlies. As a result, rain with hail occurred at isolated area over east Uttar Pradesh and so, isolated pockets of central Maharashtra witnesses cloudy day.”

According to IMD, the maximum temperature has started decreasing from January 22, when it was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

On January 26 and 27, the temperature recorded were 28.8 and 26.1 degrees Celsius respectively. On Sunday, Pune recorded a minimum temperature of 14.7 degree celsius. However, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees celsius which is the lowest in Maharashtra.

