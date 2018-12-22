Woman from Pune duped of Rs57,300 while searching for job online

The Pune police have lodged a cheating case where a 34-year-old woman was defrauded to the tune of Rs 57,300 while trying to search for a job online. The victim has filed a complaint at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

As per information given by the Bharti Vidyapeeth police, the incident took place between July to November this year.

As per the complaint filed by the victim, she was offered a job of a content writer by a person called Aniket Sharma who asked her to deposit Rs 19,100 in his account for laptop, dongle, and security deposit. The victim did as directed by Anket.

Later, when the victim did not get any job, Aniket told the victim that he will transfer back her money once she shares her bank details. The victim shared bank details of her mother and the accused transferred Rs 38,200 from the victim’s account to another online wallet account, thus cheating the accused to the tune of Rs 57,300.

Police inspector Vishnu Tamhane is investigating the case.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 16:23 IST