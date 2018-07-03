Woman NGO staffer booked for sexual assault on teenage girl

A case of sexual assault was registered against a woman employee of a local non-governmental organisation working for HIV positive orphan children. The organisation is located in Bhugaon region of Pune. This is the second such case where the child has been subject to sexual offences in the past month.

The 13-year-old girl confided in a woman who conducts traditional grooming classes for young girls in the old parts of Pune. The woman contacted Muskaan Foundation for Child Protection, another local NGO, for counselling of the teenager.

“During counselling, the NGO representatives spoke to the girl and found out about the “didi” who touched her inappropriately,” said Varsha Gurav, police sub inspector (PSI) who of Ravivar peth police outpost of Faraskhana police station. The child was sent for medical examination. Based on the limited information provided by the teenager, the incident happened in March. A case under Sections 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) Act was registered at Faraskhana police station and transferred to Paud police station under Pune rural police jurisdiction.

However, the result of the medical examination may not be of help as the girl had been subjected to sexual assault by a man in the recent past. A cook working in a building where the girl lives with her guardian was arrested for sexually assaulting her. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Pocso Act was registered at Faraskhana police station on June 18 in this case.

A man was arrested, remanded to police custody and then judicial custody. The case is being investigated by Varsha Shinde, assistant police inspector of Shukrawar peth police outpost of Faraskhana police station.