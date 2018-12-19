Work on Pune ring road project in the last leg project to take off soon, says CM Fadnavis

While stressing that Pune Metropolitan Region is a fastest growing centre in the country, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that work on 128-km ring road as well as High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) will start soon. Fadnavis was speaking during the function to lay the foundation stone of the third metro line between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar on Tuesday for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the city.

Fadnavis said, “Work on land acquisition for the proposed 36 km ring road project has already started and the project will take off soon as the land acquisition process is in the last leg.”

Meanwhile, the 23-km Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro route with 23 stations is being developed by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Once complete, it will offer major respite to those travelling towards IT park in Hinjewadi, which houses around 300 IT firms.

“The metro project will help lakhs of IT engineer who come to Hinjewadi for work. It will also improve the capability of those employees, who have to spend extra time in travel,” said Fadnavis. Besides ring road, the Pune Municipal Corporation is planning HCMTR project that aims to build 37-km stretch to decongest the city roads.

Fadnavis said through PMRDA, the government is developing new townships. Recently Fadnavis had laid the foundation stone of Mhalunge-Maan township.

While criticising the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party, Fadnavis, said, “Due to internal conflicts they did not form the PMRDA for last many years while the BJP government gave nod for it immediately after coming to power in 2014.”

Developing the city’s public transport

Fadnavis backs PMPML on e-buses

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis batted for PMPML’s decision to procure 25 electric buses. He said that the PMPML hired these buses at lowest rent. “PMPML has planned to procure 500 electric buses which is a good decision and the state government’s target is to take the number to 1,000 e-buses in Pune.

PM Narendra Modi adorns Puneri pagdi

During the announcement of metro rail programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi adorned the Puneri pagdi (turban) during the event. Earlier this year, there was a controversy over the Puneri pagdi after Sharad Pawar had refused to wear it. Sharad Pawar had asked NCP workers to shun the Puneri pagdi, which is often associated with Peshwas, who were Brahmins appointed as prime minister during Maratha kingdom. Meanwhile, during his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Bajirao Peshwa, Maharshi Karve, Gopal Krishna Gokhale and Lokmanya Tilak besides Chhatrapati Shivaji. Modi also said that Pune is the birthplace of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray amid Shiv Sena leaders staying away from the programme.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 16:18 IST