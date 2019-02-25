Workshop in Pune gives parents tips to help wards deal with exam stress

Dr Swati Bhave, head of Adolescent Clinic Jehangir Hospital and executive director of Association of Adolescent and Child Care in India, hosted a free workshop for dealing with examination stress and ensuring good performance in examinations for parents on Saturday.

Parents and counsellors who had gathered for the session spoke about the behavioural pattern of the students.

Doctors from various specialities are part of the Association of Adolescent and Child Care in India and their mission is to spread awareness among parents, teachers and students on various issues related to children and young adults to promote holistic mental and physical health.

Besides Bhave, Smita Salunke, clinical psychologist Jehangir Hospital; Sharmila Gujar and Sujata Hingne, both life skill educators were also present to help audience understand about stress. Bhave and her team of co-educators explained various concepts using power point presentations. Parents and counsellors exchanged ideas,too.

Dr Archana Shankar Gore had come all the way from Dighe. “My son is in Class 9 and we want to be prepared from now for the next year.

“We want to know and learn how to handle with stress. Even we feel the pressure with the kind of competition around.”

While another parent, Dr Sandeep Kavde who travelled from Moshi for the workshop said, “Though my children are young, I want to gain an understanding about dealing with the pressure s of examinations.”

Points to note for Parents

Keep a positive and encouraging attitude that gets transmitted to the child.

Keep a relaxed tension free happy atmosphere at home. Ensure that the child gets proper diet and adequate sleep the day before examinations. Avoid high fat, high salt and high sugar food.

A good night sleep is essential for a better performance.

Help the child relax with various techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga or music.

