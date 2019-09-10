World Bank officials visit flood-ravaged Kolhapur

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 20:52 IST

A team of World Bank officials visited Kolhapur district on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the floods. Of the 56 lives lost in the western Maharashtra floods, 13 were from Kolhapur district.

Hundreds of villages in Kolhapur and neighbouring Sangli were flooded after heavy rains in August.

The chief executive officer, commissioner as well as the collector Daulat Desai was present along with 17 officials of the World Bank at the Kolhapur district collector’s office.

Praveen Pardeshi from the chief minister’s office was also present at the meeting along with various other officials. The World Bank officials will brainstorm with the chief minister and his officials before declaring a figure of help that they may provide.

“The team was taken for a field visit to the flood-affected spots. They will be meeting the secretary to the chief minister as well as the chief minister in the next two days. Only after that will a decision be made,” said Prashant Sankpal, disaster management officer of Kolhapur district.

The district officials made a presentation to the World Bank officials to provide them with a perspective of the extent of damage caused by the floods.

At least 4,09,589 people from 1,03,026 families from 386 villages located in 12 talukas of Kolhapur were affected by the floods. Various rivers, including the Panchganga, had swollen due to the incessant rainfall and discharge of dam waters after August 6.

The number of houses that were completely damaged in the floods was at least 7,820 while 31,692 houses were partially damaged in the floods. At least 206 huts and 3,569 cow sheds were also destroyed in the floods.

The cattle and agriultural loss in Kolhapur was also unprecedented. A total of 569 cows, buffaloes and calves along with 256 sheep and goats and 62,131 birds are estimated to have died in the floods.

The loss caused by the death of cattle alone is estimated to be ₹1.6062 crore.

