World is now aware of Indian Golfers, says Mundy

Introducing world ranking to Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) tours to conducting tournaments around all over India – PGTI – the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India is doing its best to promote golf in country. Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, spoke about young golfers and the importance of nurturing talent at a young age.

What are your views on Pune as the host for the golf championship?

We are delighted to be back in Pune for the fourth edition of the Pune Open Golf Championship. The course is in its best condition and once the work of new club house will be completed, it will be a great place for club members as well.

How does official world golf ranking (OWGR) points help the golfers?

Having official world golf ranking points to the tournaments helps attract more golfers internationally. Getting points will also help players improve their rankings on a global scale. The official world golf ranking points also open the doors of the PGTI for international players, leading to greater value for sponsors on the Indian tour.

What is your take on young golfers?

Emerging golfers are very impressive and we can say now that the world is aware of Indian golfers. Nurturing young golfers is very important because once we find talent in them, these golfers will stay in the competition for long. Today, many people are taking interest in playing golf and it is one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

