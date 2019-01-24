Writers and artistes from Marathi literature arrange a meet in support of Nayantara Sahgal

Writers and artistes from all over Maharashtra will get together for the ‘Let us unite’ (Chala Ekatra Yeu Ya) programme at Shivaji Mandir, Dadar, Mumbai on January 29 to honour eminent writer Nayantara Sahgal.

Earlier this month, Sahgal was invited to inaugurate the 92nd All India Marathi Literary Meet ( Sahitya Sammelan). However the organisers cancelled the invitation suddenly, citing various reasons. This incident was denounced at many levels.

In the literary meet itself, the cancellation of the invite to the senior writer was denounced. “We want to apologise to Nayantara Sahgal over this shameful incident and we want to welcome her into the Marathi society,” said Subodh More, one of the organiser of the event.

The gathering which has been planned has the support from all corners of Maharashtra.

Along with Nayantara Sahgal, many Marathi writers and eminent persons from art field will also attend this programme.

Bhalchandra Nemade, Pushpa Bhave, Ganesh Devi, Harishachandra Thorat, Arun Khopkar, Sunil Shanbhag, Chandrakant Kulkarni, Rajiv Naik, T M Krishna, Sidharth Varadrajan, Pradnya Daya Pawar, Jayant Pawar, Dnynesh Maharao, Sandhya NarePawar, Samina Dalwai, Anant Bhave, Amol Palekar, Kishor Kadam, Vivek Korde, Ganesh Vispute, Sanjiv Khandekar, Ashutosh Shirke, Avinash Kadam are some of the noted personalities who will attend the programme.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 15:01 IST