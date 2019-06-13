Yasin Bhatkal, German Bakery blast co-accused to face trial on June 15 in Pune court

Nine years after the German Bakery blast, Yasin Bhatkal, an Indian Mujahideen leader and co-accused in the case, will face trial in a Pune court on June 15.

The blast, which ripped through the city’s popular German Bakery in Koregaon Park on February 13, 2010, left 17 dead and at least 60 injured.

The case will go to trial in the court of additional sessions judge Ravidra Pande.

Bhatkal is facing charges under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2004, Explosive Substance Act, 1908, and Indian Penal Code.

Bhatkal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi, will be brought to Pune on June 15, the first day of trial. The Delhi police has, however, made a written submission to the court to allow his trial via video conference.

A similar submission has been made by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad, citing security concerns with travel from Delhi to Pune and back.

Bhatkar was earlier brought to Pune on April 29, when charges were framed against him in the court.

Bhatkal, who is in his mid-30s, is on death row for his involvement in the 2013 Diksukhnagar blasts in Hyderabad that left 18 dead.

He was convicted by a Hyderabad court in December 2016, along with four others.

Bhatkal was arrested in the German Bakery blast case on March 2014, days after he was nabbed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Indo-Nepal border in August 2013.

Mirza Himayat Inayat Baig was the first person to stand trial in the case and was convicted on several counts, including terrorism, possession of explosives, murder and criminal conspiracy.

Apart from Baig and Bhatkal, there are five other accused in the case; Mohsin Choudhary, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal, Faiyaz Kagzi and Zabiuddin Ansari. All the accused have been named in the chargesheet filed by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad on December 4, 2010.

Terror trail

February 13, 2010: Bomb blast at German Bakery in Koregaon Park, 17 dead and 60 injured.

September 9, 2010: Mirza Himayat Inayat Baig arrested by Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) from Pulgate, Camp.

December 4, 2010: Chargesheet filed against Yasin Bhatkal, Mirza Baig, Mohsin Choudhary, Riyaz Bhatkal, Iqbal Bhatkal, Faiyaz Kagzi and Zabiuddin Ansari.

April 15, 2013: Additional sessions judge NP Dhote finds Mirza Baig guilty in the German Bakery blast case.

April 18, 2013: Same court sentences Mirza Baig to death on various counts including terrorism, possession of explosives, murder and criminal conspiracy.

August 29, 2013: Yasin Bhatkal arrested from an area near India-Nepal border by National Investigation Agency (NIA).

March 13, 2014:Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad arrest Yasin Bhatkal in German Bakery blast case.

March 17, 2016: Bombay High Court bench of justice NH Patil and justice SB Shukre acquitted Baig of sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (terrorism) and Section 302 (murder) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code. The court also commuted his death sentence to life in prison.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 16:19 IST