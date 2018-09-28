7-year-old found dead on HA grounds in Pimpri

A seven-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead in Pimpri.

A case under IPC Section 363 (kidnapping) had been registered on Tuesday. Following the case leads, the police found her decomposing body on Hindustan Antibiotics’ property.

The police received a call from the localities stating a foul smell coming from the area.The parents had informed the police that she was wearing yellow coloured t-shirt and a black pair of leggings. However, her pants were missing when she was found. The body was found in rotting condition.

The body has been taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital for post-mortem. While the reports are awaited, doctors informed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Two teams are formed to investigate the matter. “The public around the area informed the police about the foul smell in the area (where the girl was found). We are inspecting the footage of the area,” said Rangnath Unde, police inspector (crime) of Pimpri police station.

“As of now, the doctors haven’t said anything regarding sexual assault. We will know better once we have a suspect,” said Satish Patil, assistant commissioner of police, Pimpri division.

“We have various teams investigating the case. We have questioned her relatives and everyone living in her locality besides having checked the available CCTV footage of the area,” said police sub inspector, Nimgire. who was investigating the missing case.

RK Padmanabhan, police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad has taken cognisance of this case.

The girl’s father is said to be an alcoholic whereas her mother works as a domestic helper in the Pimpri- Chinchwad area. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC at Pimpri police station.

This incident comes to light days after the case of two minor girls being sexually assaulted was reported in Hinjewadi.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 14:57 IST