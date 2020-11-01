YourSpace: Pune residents share how they plan to tackle Covid-19’s second wave

pune

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:14 IST

The administration is taking steps like increasing hospital beds and strengthening health infra to contain the spread of the possible second wave of Covid-19, an unpredictable virus with no vaccine in sight. Readers share what steps as responsible citizens residents should take during the festive season, a possible period of mass gathering and neglect of prevention norms, to check the virus spread

Avoid public gatherings at all cost

Keeping the festive season in mind, residents should definitely avoid gatherings and instead enjoy at home with loved ones. Taking preventive measures and abiding by laws will definitely help all of us to remain healthy and safe in our homes. Extensive testing and contact tracing of possible cases is the main requirement. Moreover, the administration needs to ensure that rules are strictly followed in containment zones. All these precautions should be needed to overcome the crisis. A massive awareness campaign should be undertaken which includes wearing a proper mask, personal hygiene practice, social distancing, and a ban on public gathering in temples and other places. Lastly, the government should ensure compliance on the reopening of public places, including public transport.

Kamna Dinesh Gandhe

Social distance is the key

According to the media, the numbers have been declining due to hot weather, but are expected to rise again in December. There are some things that need to be considered to prevent the possible second wave as stated by the visiting central government’s team. Festivals will take place in cities and the number of people traveling to their hometowns will increase. Public need to follow precautionary measures, along with administrative efforts, during the festive month. Diwali is just a few days away and guidelines prepared by the Union health ministry must be followed. As winter approaches, it is time for residents to take proper care. It is a critical time for the health system. Further care is required. At present, it is safe to greet with clasped hands. Avoid large gatherings. Maintain social etiquette. To reduce the risk of infection, keep a distance of at least one meter. Keep a safe distance even when you are at home or in office. When you return, take off your slippers, take a hot bath and wash your clothes. If you notice any symptoms, contact a doctor immediately and keep yourself away from others in the house.

Suvarna Hitendra Deolankar

Government needs to create awareness

Firstly, we must accept that the second wave of Covid-19 is a reality being experienced by many countries like France and Germany which are back under lockdown. The second wave is reported to have already reached our neighbour Pakistan. As we all may remember that while reading initial news of the infection in Wuhan and Italy, the “it won’t happen here” syndrome now doesn’t hold good for any part of the world when it comes to coronavirus. The same goes for the second wave. With the unlocking underway, many are unaware or complacent of the fact that this deadly virus can make a quick comeback if we let down our guards. Because of the festive season and winter, the government needs to create urgent public awareness through the media about the second wave. It must be done in a manner that it educates the masses preparing them in case of the eventuality, but without causing fear or anxiety. With people fully aware, it is no more only the government’s responsibility to deal with this unpredictable virus. Hereafter, the public has an equal or more responsibility to keep the virus away which, even with no medicine, can be done with social distancing and sanitisation protocol. Our ethical conduct over the next few months of festivities will show whether we really have learned any lessons from the destructive first wave or not.

Dhairyashil Vandekar

Can’t let the guard down during festivities

Festive season witnesses large gatherings in specified locations for religious worship, fairs, rallies, exhibitions, cultural functions, and processions lasting for a day or weeks together. To prevent the spread of the Covid-19 infection, it is important that citizens act responsibly while enjoying festivities. Citizens must avoid the following acts - not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly, not maintaining social distancing, activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety at the event venue. The citizens must comply with following respiratory etiquettes, self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illnesses, citizens should ensure physical distancing at the event venue and follow specific markings on the floor made by the venue administration, citizens should ensure guidelines of queue management inside and outside the premises, while participating in mass events. Citizens should not touch statues, idols, holy books while visiting religious places and citizens volunteering in community kitchens, langars, annadan at the event venue should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food. Taking precaution is the best remedy.

Deepika Fernandes - Shewale

Backing the administration a must

We are now more prepared mentally and socially for the apprehension of a second Covid-19 wave. Even if the administration is working round the clock to bring the situation under control, which fortunately with great difficulty they have in Maharashtra, I think as citizens, we need to be more reasonable in our conduct. We all know the do’s and don’ts of Covid-19. We must extend our support to the administration by avoiding mass gatherings, avoiding the burning of firecrackers, avoiding all ways by which there can be community spread of the virus. Covid-19 affects the lungs, so we need to be responsible and think about the senior citizens, positive patients, and those with poor immunity, as it could further worsen the situation for us. It is a difficult phase for us, but we have very little or no option in hand as the vaccine is still in the developing stage. Covid warriors are fighting to save lives tirelessly for the past so many months, I think as citizens we have to respond to the efforts of these Covid warriors by at least following all the norms laid down for us and taking good care of ourselves.

Sheetal Lokhande Waghchoure

Govt must strictly enforce guidelines

We are aware of the weak Indian healthcare system and that the larger portion of healthcare facilities is largely concentrated in private hand and mostly in urban areas. As per the report, the Covid-19 pandemic is spreading in the rural parts of Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Based on the current number, India is not producing enough doctors and during the pandemic, India faced a huge shortage of medical staff. The WHO report prescribes a doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:1,000, but India has 1:1,596 which means for every 1,000 seeking medical help there is less than one doctor. The situation is going to worsen in the coming days in rural areas. Now that India is struggling with the current situation and there is an expert prediction of a second wave of Covid-19, the Indian government should now strictly adhere to the pandemic protocol. The government should look seriously into the following terms and condition such as strictly banning social gathering in festivals, concentrate on strengthening the healthcare system for early detections, containment of disease and patients. The government should also focus on the need of the hour while building the healthcare system. The production of PPE and medical product should increase with respect to the current situation, especially in rural areas.

Shalini Sharma