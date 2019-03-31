Gun shot saves Kondhwa youth attacked in road rage incident

A road rage assault on a youth late evening on Friday came to a halt only when the 19-year-old’s cousin fired in the air with his licenced revolver. The three assailants who were assaulting the youth with a helmet and iron rods fled the scene in Kondhwa only after a shot was fired in the air by the victim’s cousin.

The incident took place outside the main gate of Konark Pooram Society in Kondhwa, at 8.30 pm, on Friday. The victim, identified by the police as Abdulla Duraj Gore ( 19), a resident of NIBM road, Kondhwa, is a first year Bachelor’s of Science (BSc) student of Poona College.

Just a fortnight ago, on March 15, a 22-year-old BPO employee, was hacked to death at Deluxe Chowk, Pimpri, by three history sheeters in a road rage incident that had shocked the entire city. Three persons were arrested in that case.

According to the FIR in the latest case, the student was at the wheels of his Ford Figo car and was manoeuvring a turn into his housing society for which he had switched on the indicator and had also showed his hand. While entering the society, a speeding motorcyclist came in front of his car and this led to an altercation after which the motorcyclist allegedly assaulted Gore with a helmet and also called two more persons for the assault.

The trio gave a chase and reached inside the society were they allegedly brutally assaulted him with iron rods.

The FIR said that when Gore screamed for help, his cousin Hasan Sameer Gore heard the commotion and rushed to the spot in a bid to resolve the issue, However, since the attackers were in no mood to relent, Hasan opened fire in the air after which the trio fled from the spot.

Police Inspector Anil Patil, in-charge of Kondhwa Police Station said Abdullah was in the car along with his aunt when the incident happened. All three have been arrested.

The police identified them as as Sufian Rafique Khan (32), a resident of Kausarbaug, Kondhwa, Ubaid Saeed Khan (30), a resident of Ravivar Peth and Abdullah Raza Shaikh (28),

a resident of Cloud Nine Society, Mohammadwadi. They were booked under Indian Penal Code 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (inflicting injury) and other sections and remanded to magisterial custody.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:55 IST