Youth, wanted in Mcoca case, arrested by Pune police

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:02 IST

The Pune police, arrested a 19-year-old who was wanted in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) case, on Sunday evening. He was handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The youth has been identified as Jalaluddin Nizamuddin Shaikh, 19, a resident of Sadguru Colony in Wakad. He was arrested along with Omkar Dilip Phadtare, 23, a resident of Trimurti Colony in Pimple Gurav. The duo has been handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The two were found at a shop in Mangalwar peth, in possession of weapons, according to the police. They were with another accomplice who fled the spot, as the police approached them.

Upon frisking, the police found a blade, a sickle and a knife in the bags they were carrying, according to the police. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Faraskhana police station against the two.

Shaikh was found to have been booked under the Mcoca Act at Wakad police station while Phadtare has serious offences registered against him at Hinjewadi and Talegaon police station.

