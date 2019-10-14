e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Youth, wanted in Mcoca case, arrested by Pune police

pune Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police, arrested a 19-year-old who was wanted in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (Mcoca) case, on Sunday evening. He was handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The youth has been identified as Jalaluddin Nizamuddin Shaikh, 19, a resident of Sadguru Colony in Wakad. He was arrested along with Omkar Dilip Phadtare, 23, a resident of Trimurti Colony in Pimple Gurav. The duo has been handed over to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The two were found at a shop in Mangalwar peth, in possession of weapons, according to the police. They were with another accomplice who fled the spot, as the police approached them.  

Upon frisking, the police found a blade, a sickle and a knife in the bags they were carrying, according to the police. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Faraskhana police station against the two.  

Shaikh was found to have been booked under the Mcoca Act at Wakad police station while Phadtare has serious offences registered against him at Hinjewadi and Talegaon police station.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 21:02 IST

top news
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
2 IAF officers to face court martial over chopper shot down by own missile
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
After FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank customers raised to Rs 40,000
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
Indian-origin Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo awarded Economics Nobel
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh on path of vikas, vishwas’: PM Modi in Haryana
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
All the President’s men: Meet Ganguly’s team set to run Indian cricket
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
2-pronged approach to get MSMEs’ dues cleared before Diwali: FM Nirmala
trending topics
Abhijit BanerjeeSourav GangulyP ChidambaramAmazon Great Indian FestivalXiaomi Redmi K20Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarKaran JoharGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Ranveer SinghPM Modi in Haryana
don't miss
latest news
India News
Pune News