₹10-lakh Ludhiana robbery case cracked, Amazon staffers among 4 held

The city police on Thursday claimed to have solved the recent ₹10-lakh robbery case with the arrest of four people, including a present and a former employee of the e-commerce giant Amazon, and recovered ₹3.04 lakh of the booty.

Police have also identified three more persons who were involved in the crime — Rajwinder, Rana and Rohit Kubba. Rohit is the same person who had shot at a police constable near DMCH on October 8.

The arrested accused are Bhuvnesh Kumar (the present employee), Karamjit, alias Joga, (the former employee), Pawandeep and Harpreet, alias Pitta.

They had on Tuesday robbed two staffers of a cash-management firm of ₹10 lakh by opening fire on them in Rajguru Nagar when the two came out of the Amazon’s godown after collecting money.

Police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Karamjit was the mastermind behind the robbery. He had left his job at Amazon around three months ago. He was well aware about the company’s daily cash transactions. After Karamjit had left, Bhuvnesh joined the firm. Karamjit persuaded Bhuvnesh to join his robbery plan. The Tuesday’s incident took place after three failed attempts,” he added.

The police chief added that on Tuesday night, when victims Karanvir and Manpreet reached the Amazon’s godown to collect cash, Bhuvnesh alerted Karamjit.

“Karamjit further contacted Harpreet, who along with Pawandeep, Rajwinder, Rana and Rohit came near the godown to execute the crime. When Karanvir and Manpreet left the godown with the cash, these five attacked them and fled with the stolen cash towards Birmi village,” Gill said.

Rohit’s arrest foiled the initial plan

“They were earlier planning to commit the robbery on October 8, but as Rohit was caught by a cop near DMCH, the plan was postponed,” the commissioner said.

He added that Karamjit and Harpreet were also named in several cases of snatching and theft.

“Police are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime and arrest the remaining three accused, including Rohit,” Gill said.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 22:12 IST