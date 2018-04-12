100 govt schools in Dakha to get smart classrooms: HS Phoolka

To uplift the standard of education, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harvinder Singh Phoolka on Wednesday announced to provide smart classrooms in 100 government primary schools in his Dakha assembly constituency.

Phoolka said the project started in collaboration with Canadian businessman Suneet Singh Tuli, a philanthropist, was aimed at imparting quality education to children in government schools with the help of latest technology. “Smart classrooms have been set up in 16 primary schools. The number will go up to 70 in next few weeks. The plan is to cover all 112 schools in next few months,” said the lawyer-turned-politician, giving details of the project. Tuli is chief executive officer of Datawind.

The AAP MLA said his team had worked on the digital classroom project for six months and developed an audio-visual module to improve the learning outcomes of students of primary classes (1 to 5) in these schools. “Our model is an affordable one with the cost of making a classroom coming to Rs 18,000 per school along with one year warranty and maintenance,” he said, making an appeal to Punjabi non-resident Indians (NRIs) to set up smart classrooms in government schools in their villages.

Expressing concern over the poor state of government schools in the state, Phoolka said the state education department, which sent a team to have a look at his model, should also opt for affordable technology to provide smart classrooms in all primary schools.