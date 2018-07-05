13-yr-old girl delivers baby, ex-neighbour booked for rape

A 13-year-old girl gave birth to a baby girl in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The girl, who hails from Uttarakhand, was allegedly raped by her neighbour in November last year. She is a resident of Miller Ganj.

Tajmeet Singh Mahal, medical suprientendent at hospital, said that the girl came to hospital at 7am on Wednesday with pain in her abdomen, which is when they found out that she was carrying a baby.

“While we were examining her, she started having labour pains and gave birth to a baby girl,” he said. Mahal added that it all took place within 15 minutes of her entering the hospital.

“Both the mother and baby were stable. Besides performing our duty of providing medical assistance to the patient, we informed the police so that they can investigate the case,” he said.

Police reached the spot and recorded the statement of the girl who disclosed that she became friends with her neighbour Rahul last year who is reportedly 18 years of age. Rahul left for his native place in March this year. All these months, neither the girl nor her family got to know that the girl was pregnant.

The girl disclosed in her statements to the police that Rahul raped her and when she tried to bring the incident to the notice of her parents, she was threatened by the accused.

The infant is being taken care of by the girl’s parents. Police have registered a case of rape under Section 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act at the Division Number 6 police station.

The girl is a student of Class 7 in a government school. Police have formed teams to arrest the accused and initiated investigation.