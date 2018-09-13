2015 firing incidents: Faridkot police hand over records of 4 cases to SIT

The police have handed over the record of four cases pertaining to 2015 Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents to the special investigation team (SIT) on Wednesday.

The state government on Monday constituted a five-member SIT, headed by Director Bureau of Investigation Prabodh Kumar, to probe the firing incidents. The SIT has been entrusted with the task of investigating four cases comprising the firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Confirming the development, Faridkot SP Sewa Singh Malhi said records have sent to the SIT.

Two people were killed in the Behbal Kalan police firing on October 14, 2015, following a series of sacrilege incidents triggering statewide outrage against the then SAD-BJP government.

On August 7, the district police registered a fresh case on the recommendations of the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission against unidentified policemen for attempt to murder at the Kotkapura police station.

On August 11, the names of then Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma (now retired), then SP detective, Fazilka, Bikramjit Singh, inspector Pardip Singh and sub-inspector Amarjit Singh were added to the FIR registered on October 21, 2015.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:49 IST